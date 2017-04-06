Birbhum: Diamonds, gold worth Rs 5 crore stolen from store

“The burglars also destroyed CCTV cameras installed and took the computer hard disk with them,” said D Jana, owner of the showroom. (Representational photo) “The burglars also destroyed CCTV cameras installed and took the computer hard disk with them,” said D Jana, owner of the showroom. (Representational photo)

In one of the biggest heists here in recent times, gold ornaments and diamonds worth Rs 5 crore were stolen from a jewellery store in Suri, Birbhum, late on Monday night.

Since the shop was closed at round 10.30 pm, police suspect the theft took place after midnight. The burglars allegedly climbed up a pipe to access the store located on the second floor of a building, and entered it through a hole drilled into the rear wall of its restroom. Jewellery were stolen from lockers and showcases. It is suspected that they exited from the same hole. The staff discovered the theft on Tuesday morning when they opened the store to find it ransacked.

“The burglars also destroyed CCTV cameras installed and took the computer hard disk with them,” said D Jana, owner of the showroom.

Sources said police are probing whether an insider was involved, adding that at the time the theft took place, two security guards were on duty on the ground floor.

Investigators also suspect that four people, who had been living in a lodge close to the store, could be the culprits as they had checked out just before the crime was committed. Lodge manager Kalinath Dey has been interrogated in this regard.

“We are investigating, it was a well-planned operation”, said a police officer. Police have also informed the CID, seeking their help in nabbing the culprits.

