Biker stopped for not wearing helmet knocks down traffic cop

A helmetless biker allegedly knocked down a traffic constable when the latter stopped him at Park Circus crossing on Tuesday. The biker tried to escape, but was chased down by a police team and arrested. At around 4.45 pm, constable Rajib Halder (42) intercepted the biker, who was riding without a helmet, on Sundari Mohan Avenue near Don Bosco island in Beniapukur, said sources.

The biker then allegedly ran over Halder’s foot, causing him to fall, and rode off. The injured constable was rushed to National Medical College with injuries to his left leg and shoulder, and was discharged after treatment. A police team chased down the biker and took him to the local police station, where a case was registered against him under sections 279 (rash driving) and 333 (voluntarily causing hurt to any person).

“Those who violate rules and then misbehave and assault on-duty cops will have to face stronger actions in coming days. Traffic police are often targeted in areas like Park Circus, Mullick Bazar. The matter is being looked into,” said a traffic police officer. In December last year, a traffic police sergeant was brutally assaulted by miscreants in Chiriamore when he allegedly objected to “abusive” gestures made at his wife.