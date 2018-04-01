Bike taxis to soon debut on Kolkata roads: Govt official

Bike taxis can be booked through a mobile app Bike taxis can be booked through a mobile app

Kolkata residents will soon be able to ride on bike taxis after their successful operation in Rajarhat and New Town. Sources in the state Transport department said a private company will run the service under the guidelines of the department.

During the Global Business Summit held in Kolkata in January, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Transport department and the private company.

“Bike taxis will hit the city roads soon. It has been very successful in New Town-Rajarhat area. All safety measures will be taken care of. It will definitely save commuters’ travel time,” said a transport department official. The bike taxis can be booked through a mobile app.

Kolkata Police sources said that discussions to launch the project in the city are on. “A few security features that needed to be placed on bike taxis have also been suggested,” said a police official.

Transport department sources said that an app aggregator had approached the authorities concerned for a licence to operate the bike taxis in Kolkata in 2016, but was denied permission. Following this, the app aggregator had tied up with two local players and launched the service in Rajarhat-New Town where it was quite successful.

