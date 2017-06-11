Big budget earmarked for Bengal: Suresh Prabhu

New Delhi: Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu (PTI/Kamal Singh) New Delhi: Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu (PTI/Kamal Singh)

Union Minister for Railways Suresh Prabhu on Saturday announced a slew of projects for Eastern and South Eastern Railways on his visit to Kolkata. At a function held at Howrah station, he dedicated to the people the Keshabpur-Mahishadal doubling project with electrification and also extended platforms of 16 suburban stations on the Santragachi-Amta section. Prabhu was accompanied by Trinamool Congress MP Prasun Banerjee.

After the event, a lunch was hosted for the minister at a Dalit household in Howrah. “Several new beginnings and key reforms have been initiated. Spectacular achievements have been made in the last three years in freight earnings, new lines, electrification and in passenger amenity works. Better capacity and asset utilisation have helped the Railways in running more trains, carrying more freight, and providing better and more reliable services to passengers. Because festivals are so important in our country, we have begun more special trains for different destinations,” Prabhu said.

“Additional budget has been provided for various projects when compared to previous years. For West Bengal as well, a big budget has been earmarked. The projects which had stalled over the past few years, must be expedited and completed as soon as possible,” he added.

