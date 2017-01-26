Bhangar violence: Two Red Star members held, say cops

Sharmistha Choudhury Sharmistha Choudhury

Two members of CPI(ML) Red Star were arrested on Wednesday in connection with clashes that occurred in Bhangar, South-24 Parganas, on January 17. Sharmistha Choudhury was arrested, confirmed IG (Law and order) Anuj Sharma. Police had not released further details regarding the arrest till the time of filing this report. Shehnawaz Mondal was also arrested. “By arresting Sharmistha they have yet again left Bhangar in violence. They will see a heightened level of protest now. That people do not have democratic rights in Bengal, is now evident. People are already out on the road to protest,” said Alik Chakraborty, Sharmishta’s husband and CPI (ML) Red Star member. Tension simmered in Bhangar and life had come to a standstill. Markets were closed and roads were deserted.

According to sources, Sharmistha was picked up from Panapukur village about one kilometre away from the power grid project. At the time she was travelling with Mondal on a motorcycle. According to sources CID officials were also a part of the team that arrested her. To avoid any tension and retaliation, they both were brought to New Town police station, where interrogation is on, said sources.

Police also took out a peace march under the leadership of SP Sunil Kumar Choudhury in the violence-hit areas on Wednesday. Police also carried out a confidence building exercises throughout the day.

“Peace in the villages is our only motive. They were influenced and brainwashed. Situation is back to normal”, said DGP (Bengal) Surjit Kar Purkayastha. Earlier, police had arrested 11 in the case. Investigations are on to catch the masterminds, police said.

Police said initial investigations had revealed that the violence at Bhangar was instigated by a fallout between two rival local groups. “The conflict was created in the interests of promoters and was hijacked by Naxals,” said a senior police officer. Police sources added that Bhangar and Rajarhat, adjacent to each other, made it easy for “Naxal leaders to enter the Rajarhat area and influence villagers against the government”.

Police officers added that the CPI(ML)-Red Star members Alik and Sharmistha had been campaigning in the area for a long time. CPI(ML) RED STAR liberation had strongly condemned the arrest of Sharmistha Choudhury by issuing statement that she had been charged in false cases from Bhangor area. “ We demand her immediate and unconditional release”, said Partho Ghosh of CPI (ML) Liberation.