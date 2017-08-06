Bhangar Violence: Three people arrested over unrest in the city

The accused have been booked under sections of rioting, Arms Act and Explosives Act. (File Photo) The accused have been booked under sections of rioting, Arms Act and Explosives Act. (File Photo)

Three persons were arrested on Saturday in connection with the violence in Bhangar, which continued to remain tense since January over protests against setting up of a power grid sub-station. The accused — Nazrul Mollah, Abtar Ali Mollah and Jamir Mollah — have been booked under sections of rioting, Arms Act and Explosives Act.

“There have been a few pending cases registered against the trio at Kashipur police station and hence they have been arrested,” SP (Baruipur) Arijit Sinha told The Sunday Express. Police said they are also investigating if the arrested trio have any role in the recent murder of a Trinamool leader in Bhangar, which had been simmering for over a year now over setting up of the PGCIL power grid project. The protests by locals against the sub-station had been allegedly backed by several Naxal leaders. Recently, Alik Chakraborty, a member of CPI-ML (Red Star), which had fronted the committee — Jomi, Jibika, Poribesh O Bastutantra Raksha Committee (committee to protest land, livelihood, environment and eco system) and led the protest against the sub-station, had offered a dialogue with the state government.

On January 18, two persons — Mafizul and Alamgir — had been shot dead during a violent clash between police and locals. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had claimed that Naxalite factions were instigating villagers to protest against the government. On Monday, fresh tension sparked in Bhangar after Trinamool leader Asitur Rahman alias Babusona, office bearer of Bhangar II Panchayat Samiti, was murdered. Rahman’s family had lodged a complaint against 14 Naxal leaders. Police had booked all of them. It was alleged that Rahman was attacked by members of the Jami, Jibika, Bastutantra O Paribesh O Raksha Committee. The bullet was allegedly fired by one Mirza Hasan, who is a member of the committee, and has been named in the complaint. On the other hand, the CPI-ML(Red Star) alleged that the shooting was a result of Trinamool infighting.

Police sources said that they had been monitoring all movements in and around Bhangar. “Villagers are fond of peace. They don’t want violence. There are outsiders with ulterior motives who assemble with arms and try to create unrest. So every suspected person will be sooner or later arrested,” said a police

officer.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App