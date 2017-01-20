Bhangar violence: Shocked, Trinamool following same path it vowed to wipe out from state, says Abdul Mannan

Abdul Mannan. Abdul Mannan.

DAYS AFTER violent protests in Bhangar over a power sub-station led to two deaths, leader of Opposition in the Assembly Abdul Mannan on Thursday said that TMC, which had fought the land acquisition in Nandigram and Singur, has “followed the same path that it had vowed to wipe out from the state”.

“I was by her (Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s) side when we fought against the land acquisition in Nandigram and Singur. I am shocked to see that her government has followed exactly the same route and behaved in the same way as the CPM had. At least CPM had gotten rid of (party strongman in Nandigram) Lakhan Seth after that. The Trinamool seems to be doing much worse,” he said.

Watch what else is in the news

“This shows that the agitation came as simply an opportunity for Mamata Banerjee to become the chief minister. She has gone back on the promises she had made,” he added.

The Congress leader said he would make a representation before Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi on Friday regarding the issue. A Congress team will visit Bhangar shortly to investigate the matter, he added.

Congress state president Adhir Chowdhury was the first political leader to reach Bhangar after the violence. He had demanded that the Mamata government pay compensation to the families of the two youths who were killed. The Trinamool, meanwhile, alleged that the man arrested for the violence, Kallu Sheikh, is a close aide of the state Congress president.

State Congress leader O P Mishra, speaking to mediapersons, said the law and order situation has worsened in the state. “It is the utter failure of the state government. The principle of consent was ignored while purchasing land for the power sub-station… local Trinamool leaders used force to compel farmers to sell land,” he claimed.

“Promises made to the farmers and villagers by the Trinamool leadership were conveniently forgotten. We demand a judicial inquiry into the deaths. We also want the missing villagers from the area be traced,” he added.