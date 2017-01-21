Bhangar violence: ‘PGCIL notification, arrests, false promises ‘unleashed discontent’

Villagers protest against the power sub-station in Bhangar. Express Villagers protest against the power sub-station in Bhangar. Express

While discontent over the Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) constructing a sub-station and transmission lines in Bhangar has been brewing for the past two years, villagers say it was a notification PGCIL had issued on December 29 last year that flared tempers, unleashing the protests that followed.

The notification directed people not to construct anything, install metal or bamboo poles around any of the towers the PGCIL has constructed as part of the project, which were to be electrified from the same date. “We had earlier been told that the only land we’d lose was the sub-station. That too wasn’t taken from us in a legitimate manner. After they put out this notification, we obviously got angry and decided that the sub-station authorities and the government were mixed up in all of this,” said Shamshul Alam, a villager of Khamarait, where the sub-station has been set up on 16 acres of fertile farmland.

The seeds of the movement that now threatens to unsettle the seemingly invincible Mamata Banerjee government were sown on November 3, 2016, say villagers. According to them, the local police, on behest of a “TMC and substation nexus”, had arrested six people including three women and “kept them in jail for 20 days”. Villagers alleged that this was done to intimidate them, but the result was the complete opposite. “There was no movement as such until then. But one of the women, Noorjahan, was arrested in front of her son, who she was taking to school. This made people even more angry with PGCIL and the local TMC leadership.

In response, villagers of Khamarait, Machhi Bhanga, Tona and Gazipur in Bhangar got together and a committee named Jomi, Jibika, Poribesh O Bastutantra Raksha Committee was formed,” said a local.

Their apprehensions — ranging from the environmental impact of the project and potential health risk — met with empty promises and the argument of the “greater good of the state”, said villagers. The committee submitted its objections to operation of the power grid on fertile land and PGCIL authorities had allegedly promised to meet and hear them out. The committee, however, alleges that the authorities never showed up and instead filed police complaints. In response, the fledgling movement, led by the virtually unheard of CPI-ML Red Star, made themselves known to Kolkata with a rally that organisers claim had over 10,000 people. They handed their memorandum to the West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi.

Three days later, on December 25, TMC countered by trying to work out a meeting with PGCIL and the agitating villagers. “However, it wasn’t a meeting. There were more false promises and abusive language. Senior TMC leaders used language that can’t be repeated and people got even more angry. We told them that in response, we would hold a meeting on December 28 for the people.” The police allegedly countered with the imposition of CrPC Section 144 in a radius of 1.5 km surrounding Kamarait to curb the meeting. But it failed. The meeting took place on December 28, this time with support from students of Jadavpur and Presidency Universities and other sections of civil society.

The central transmission utility, Power Grid Corp, had recently sought cooperation from all stakeholders for completion of Rajarhat sub-station. “Considering advantages of the Rajarhat 400/220kV sub-station project, Power Grid Corp solicits cooperation from all stakeholders,” it had said in a statement on Wednesday, while maintaining that land for the project was acquired at “market rates to adequately compensate locals”.

It had also said that “GIS technology is safe, reliable and requires less maintenance…”