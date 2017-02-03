Bhangar violence: Locals protecting CPI(M) leader, cannot track him but he visits villages daily, say Kolkata Cops

On January 17, protests against ‘forcible’ land acquisition for a power sub-station had turned violent. Archive photo On January 17, protests against ‘forcible’ land acquisition for a power sub-station had turned violent. Archive photo

Multiple attempts to arrest senior CPI(ML) Red Star member Alik Chakraborty on charges of inciting violence that claimed two lives at Bhangar on January 17 have been unsuccessful despite the leader visiting villages in the area “every day”, say police.

Chakraborty had earlier declared that while the blockade would be lifted at Bhangar, “the protest would continue”. Afterwards, a rally was taken out in Kolkata. However, much to the disappointment of police, Chakraborty himself wasn’t present. “All our attempts to arrest him have failed. He has the protection of the locals and we are not able to track him, even though we know that he comes to the villages almost every day,” said a police officer.

According to officers of intelligence agencies, the “slow, silent and steady” tactics taken up by Chakraborty to gain the trust of locals after the arrest of two Red Star leaders on January 27 may result in fresh trouble in the area.

“The problem is that police have access only to the main thoroughfares but not the villages that took part in the protest. Bhangar has become a safe hideout for Chakraborty and he has turned to the people who sympathise with him and other members of his Naxalite outfit to protect him,” said an intelligence officer.

Police intelligence reports from Bhangar warned that the possibility of “fresh disturbance” due to “continuing efforts of outsiders” can’t be ruled out. Even though the state government has assured villagers that “the will the people” will be followed and no project will be undertaken, “outsiders” are continuing to “inflame tensions and attempting to build a movement”, said an official. Meanwhile, villagers allege that the government’s promises were only empty words, and nothing had been presented to them on paper yet.

The official, without taking any names, alleged the entire matter was now “political” and investigation agencies are hot on the trail of Chakraborty, whose name is in the FIR lodged by state police on alleged charges of inciting violence in Bhangar over setting up of a power grid sub-station. Sharmistha Chowdhury, central committee member of the CPI(ML) Red Star, had been arrested when she was heading towards a gathering of villagers in Bhangar on January 27. Pradip Singh Thakur, the outfit’s state secretary was picked up with member Shahnawaz Alam near Sealdah Station the same day.

In a bid to restore peace in Bhangar, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had directed senior police officers in a meeting to flush out “outsiders” from the villages as they had “instigated villagers to protest against setting up of the power grid sub-station when it was almost a few steps away from completion”. She had also directed that no one among the villagers should be inconvenienced while throwing out these “outsiders”.