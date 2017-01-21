Bhangar violence: Don’t want excuses, want answers, says Mamata to police

West Bengal chief minister, Mamata Banerjee (File Photo) West Bengal chief minister, Mamata Banerjee (File Photo)

Miffed with the local police’s lack of preparedness during the Bhangar violence, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee continued to apply pressure on the force, stating that she will not “accept any excuses”, and demanded that the police arrest the “goons” responsible for the incidents and “win back the trust of the agitated villagers”. The state government is also likely to transfer senior officers of Bhangar and South-24 Parganas, said sources.

Apart from the initial 11 arrests and investigation of the “masterminds” behind the movement, the administration has begun a reach-out programme to the villagers. Mass messages were sent out to them on Friday, which said: “The administration is with the people of Bhangar. No land will be forcefully acquired. The project will also be stopped, if the people so desire. A few Maoists and goons are misguiding people for their vested interests. They will leave after the turmoil, but you will have to live in the area with peace.”

Initial investigations, the police said, have revealed that the violence at Bhangar was instigated by a fallout between two rival local groups. “The conflict was created in the interests of promoters and was hijacked by Naxals,” said a senior police officer.

“What Mamata Banerjee was particularly angry about was that at a time that the Maoist movement in Bengal has been stopped, this has begun. She asked how the police and the CID could have been unaware of it. They replied saying that resources were spent on Gangasagar, but that didn’t go down well with her. She said she didn’t want excuses any more, but answers. She made it clear that whichever Trinamool Congress leader is involved, if that be the case, should be arrested,” said a CMO source.

Angry with the performance of the local police, sources added that three members of the top brass in Bengal have been given the task of ensuring that the investigation progresses effectively and rapidly.

Police sources added that Bhangar and Rajarhat, adjacent to each other, made it easy for “Naxal leaders to enter the Rajarhat area and influence villagers against the government”.

Police officers added that the CPI(ML)-Red Star members Alik Chakraborty and his wife Sharmistha had been campaigning in the area for a long time, and that in 2012, the couple were arrested in a clash with police in Tiljala area. As per sources, the police have already done a profiling of the couple.

The police also claimed that “Naxals” had “brainwashed the villagers” with “false claims” regarding the environment and had “armed them to attack the police”.

Arrests in the village, though, aren’t likely. “We won’t take action now. Any arrest may invite retaliation from the villagers, but they will not be spared. They will now be at the receiving end,” a senior police officer told The Indian Express.

CPI(ML)-Red Star poliburo member and spokesperson of the committee, Alik Chakraborty, said, “The government must pass a notification to say that the project will be scrapped and the land must be returned to the people. The police must stop threatening leaders of the people’s movement and instead investigate those who were responsible for the two deaths and frame charges against them,” he said.