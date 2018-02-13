Mohan Bhagwat meant RSS workers arrive first during calamity, Army takes time: Ghosh

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has created yet another controversy and BJP is in damage control. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has created yet another controversy and BJP is in damage control. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

State BJP president Ghosh on Monday said Mohan Bhagwat had not insulted the Army, a day after the RSS chief had said that his organisation has the capability to raise a force in “three days”, compared to the Army, which would take “six to seven months” to do the same.

“His statement only meant that during any calamity, RSS workers arrive first, but the Army takes some time to reach,” he told mediapersons in Kolkata.

Alleging that Trinamool Congress will try to prevent Opposition candidates from filing nominations for panchayat polls, Dilip Ghosh demanded that one should be allowed to file nomination papers at the offices of district magistrates. “Let all candidates file their nominations for panchayat polls at DM offices. If any candidate fails to do so, then that person should be allowed to file nomination at the State Election Commission office (SEC)… else, the Election Commission (EC) must start online submission of nomination papers,” he said. “These provisions should be introduced because the Trinamool Congress will prevent Opposition candidates from filing their nominations,” he added.

Ghosh said the party has demanded that central paramilitary forces be deployed for the rural polls. Maintaining that the party has urged the EC to send a 10-member team of observers to West Bengal during the polls, he said: “We know that panchayat polls are conducted by the SEC but we want the EC to see how the electoral atmosphere is violated by the ruling party. The EC has assured that it will send a team. There should be a level playing field for the Opposition.”

On Border Security Force Director General K K Sharma attending a conference on border issues organised by RSS-affiliate Seemanta Chetana Mancha, Ghosh said he did not commit a crime by attending the event. “RSS is not a banned organisation. Anyone can attend its events. This platform works in association with the BSF in border areas so that BSF officials can get information about any illegal work. So, he has not committed a crime by attending such an event,” he said.

