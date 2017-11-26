Bhadreswar civic body head killed: Chandernagore police chief transferred

Bhadreswar civic body head was shot dead while on his way home on Tuesday night near G T Road Ankur Hospital. (Representational Image) Bhadreswar civic body headwas shot dead while on his way home on Tuesday night near G T Road Ankur Hospital. (Representational Image)

Three days after the chairman of Trinamool Congress-run Bhadreswar Municipality was killed, the state government late Friday transferred police commissioner of Chandernagore Police Commissionerate, Peeyush Pandey. He will now be the new IG (Traffic) South Bengal.

Pandey has been replaced by Ajoy Kumar, a 1993-batch IPS officer, sources said. In-charge of Telinipara police station Phari Pradip Das has also been suspended on Friday. Bhadreshwar Municipality chairperson and Trinamool leader Manoj Upadhyay was shot dead while on his way home on Tuesday night near G T Road Ankur Hospital. One person, Munna Rai, has been arrested so far.

Sources said Kumar on Saturday visited the crime spot and also held meeting with senior police officers, including ADCP (Detective Department) Atul B, ACP (I) Ishrat Jahan and officer-in-charge of Bhadreshwar police station Anudhuti Mazumdar. “We are trying our best to arrest the main culprits,” Kumar told reporters.

Trinamool is likely to hold a rally on December 3 in Bhadreswar to protest against the murder. The incident had triggered tension in the area with Trinamool and BJP blaming each other for the murder. Nearly thousand people had demonstrated before Telinipara police station on Wednesday against the murder.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App