Beti Bachao Beti Padhao vs Kanyashree: Centre seeks overall development, state provides limited financial aid, says K N Tripathi

West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi. (File Photo) West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi. (File Photo)

Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi on Friday compared the Centre’s Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme with the Mamata government’s Kanyashree scheme, saying the former is for the overall development of girls while the latter is about providing limited financial help. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event in Kolkata, Tripathi said, “Kanyashree is all about providing a limited financial help (to girls). But Beti Bachao Beti Padhao is about providing education to the girls in a bid to enable them to stand on their own feet and contribute to the development of the country. This is also one of the aspects of this scheme.”

The Governor’s comments come in wake of recent tension between him and the Trinamool Congress, which had accused him of flouting the Constitution. Trinamool chief national spokesperson Derek O’Brien had alleged that the Governor had written to the divisional commissioner of Malda, directing him to convene a meeting on law and order and development schemes of the state and central governments in the district.

The Trinamool Congress hit back sharply at the Governor for his remarks, saying he is trying to please Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “I am surprised to hear it. He holds a constitutional post and we believe it is a non-political post. It does not behove him to say such things. He is trying to please the Prime Minister. Our Kanyashree scheme has been recognised by the United Nations. Instead of saying such things, he should have appreciated the efforts of the state government for introducing such a project. Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme was just a publicity stunt of the central government which benefits no one,” state Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim told reporters.

The Kanyashree Prakalpa is a targeted conditional cash transfer scheme aimed at checking child marriage and retaining girls educational institutions. In June last year, the United Nations accorded the highest award — the first place for Public Service — to the West Bengal government for the scheme at a ceremony held at the World Forum, The Hague in The Netherlands. The Centre’s Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao is a social campaign that aims to generate awareness and improve the efficiency of welfare services intended for girls.

