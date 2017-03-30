Bengali director accuses CBFC of ‘stalling film on demonetisation’

A Bengali filmmaker on Wednesday accused the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) of delaying the issuance of a certificate to his ‘Shunyota’ (Emptiness), which deals with the subject of demonetisation, stalling its release. The Kolkata office of CBFC has referred the film to its chairperson Pahlaj Nihalani for clearance. “The Examining Committee has examined the film on March 27. Since there are differences of opinion among the members of the committee regarding certificate, the case is being referred, as per the Certification rules, to the Chairman, CBFC for his decision in this regard,” a letter from the CBFC regional office told the film’s producers.

Director Suvendu Ghosh has claimed that members of the local CBFC could not give proper reasons as to why the movie was sent to the chairperson, and that he has not received any communication from Nihalani regarding his film, due to which it would not be released as scheduled on Friday.

“The plot of the film revolves around three stories which show how people were affected by demonetisation. The movie shows the good side as well as the bad side of the decision. We had applied for film certification to the Kolkata office of CBFC, as it is a regional film, on March 16 and the screening was on March 27. After the screening, the examining committee members said they could not decide the category of the movie and will send it to CBFC Chairperson Pahlaj Nihalani for clearance,” Ghosh said at a news conference. “Since then, we have not received any communication from the chairperson.”

‘Shunyota’ is made with a budget of Rs 35 lakh.

