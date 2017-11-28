‘Bengal will be no. 1 in ease of doing business… facing legacy issues’

Mamata Banerjee with Shashwat Goenka and Sanjiv Goenka of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group at Rajarhat on Monday. (Express Photo) Mamata Banerjee with Shashwat Goenka and Sanjiv Goenka of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group at Rajarhat on Monday. (Express Photo)

ASSERTING THAT there is ease of doing business in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday urged industrialists to invest in the state while maintaining that the government was facing “some legacy issues”, referring to the previous Left Front rule.

Addressing Horasis Asia Meeting-2017 at Rajarhat, Mamata said the state has met 336 out of 372 parameters in terms of ease of doing business. “In terms of ease of doing business, West Bengal has inched several points upward. It is now the third state in terms of doing business. Out of 372 parameters, the state has met 336 and the rest will be met in the next few months. Bengal will be number one in ease of doing business…We are facing some legacy issues. It will take some time to meet the rest of the parameters,” the CM said.

Around 300 foreign delegates from the US, Europe, and Asia were present at the meeting, which was organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce.

Maintaining that Bengal is emerging as an industrial destination, Mamata said: “Before we came to power, there was Left Front rule for about 34 years. There were some problems and the perception about Bengal was not good. But now it has changed. Our work culture has changed…”

“Earlier, the man days lost was about Rs 78 lakh. Now, it is absolutely zero. We do not allow any strike or lockout. We maintain best relations with the industry… with the working class and with the people. Here, we have our own infrastructure facilities,” she added.

“Bengal is the gateway of Asia and Southeast Asia. It is also the gateway of Bangladesh. From here, you can expand your business to Bangladesh and other countries like Bhutan and Nepal and other parts of the country like east and northeast India. Our advantage is that our state is strategically located and we are safe and sound geographically and politically,” she told the gathering.

Inviting the attending delegates to participate in the Bengal Global Business Summit on January 16 and 17, next year, Mamata said: “Here, we do not capture land for industry. We have a land bank for industrial purposes. We have everything ready. Just come and invest and join us like family members.”

