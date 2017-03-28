Bengal set to export fish to Dubai, China

Officials said they have begun setting up processing units with modern facilities at Nalban and Henry Island to meet the demand. Officials said they have begun setting up processing units with modern facilities at Nalban and Henry Island to meet the demand.

THE STATE government is set to start exporting fish abroad, beginning with Dubai, Japan and China, in the next few weeks.

Officials said the fisheries department has received an order worth around Rs 900 crore to export fish to these countries.

“This is for the first time that the fisheries department has taken up such a unique initiative. It will not only create a market for Bengal’s fish in foreign countries but also help improve the financial condition of the state’s fishermen,” said an official.

Officials said they have begun setting up processing units with modern facilities at Nalban and Henry Island to meet the demand. The fish to be exported will be processed and packed in these units.

“The State Fisheries Development Corporation has increased fish production by a record margin. Pisciculture is being carried out in most ponds and water bodies,” said an official.

