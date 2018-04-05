Bengal panchayat polls: Opposition must unite to protest against violence by TMC, says CPM

A Left Front delegation even met Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi at Raj Bhavan and complained about reports of violence. A Left Front delegation even met Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi at Raj Bhavan and complained about reports of violence.

CPM state secretary Surjyakanta Mishra on Wednesday asked all Opposition parties to stage a united protest against the “Trinamool-sponsored” violence during filing of nomination papers for the upcoming panchayat elections.

Addressing media persons here, Mishra said, “Opposition candidates are not allowed to file their nomination papers. As per reports, 65 per cent nominations have been filed by Trinamool till Tuesday. The BJP has filed 25 per cent nominations and Left Front has filed 6 per cent of the total nominations so far. This statistics says that the Opposition candidates have been unable to file their nominations. Under such circumstances, all Opposition candidates irrespective of their party affiliation must stage a united protest against the TMC violence.”

A Left Front delegation even met Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi at Raj Bhavan and complained about reports of violence. On Thursday, the Left Front will organise a sit-in demonstration outside the office of state election commission to protest against the violence.

Responding to Mishra’s appeal, BJP leader Mukul Roy said, “If he has said this then we feel it is a wise sentiment. We also feel that there should be a united protest against this.”

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App