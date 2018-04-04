Bengal panchayat polls: Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi ‘summons SEC’ after BJP plea

BJP leaders leave Raj Bhavan after meeting the Governor on Tuesday. Partha Paul BJP leaders leave Raj Bhavan after meeting the Governor on Tuesday. Partha Paul

GOVERNOR KESHARI Nath Tripathi has reportedly summoned State Election Commissioner A K Singh to Raj Bhavan on Wednesday, after a BJP delegation met him alleging that violence erupted in several districts on Tuesday over the filing of nomination papers for the panchayat polls.

The ruling Trinamool Congress, while describing the move as “undesirable”, claimed that the Governor has lost the credibility to remain “impartial”.

Sources in Raj Bhavan said that a meeting between the SEC and the Governor has been fixed at 12 noon on Wednesday. While panchayat polls in the state will be held in three phases — May 1, 3 and 5 — the last date to file nomination is April 9.

Following the meeting with the Governor, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh told mediapersons: “We have received reports on how our leaders and candidates were driven out of SDO and BDO offices when they went there to file nomination papers… The panchayat polls will be held under such circumstances… Trinamool is preventing our candidates from filing nomination.”

“Today, we have apprised the Governor of the incidents of violence. He assured us he would summon the state chief secretary and home secretary,” he said, adding that Tripathi has also summoned the state election commissioner to ensure that the nomination process is completed peacefully.

Ghosh said in view of the “rising violence”, the party has decided to ask all its candidates to come to Kolkata Wednesday to file nomination at State Election Commission. He also claimed that while the Commission was willing to deploy central paramilitary forces for the polls, the state government was against it.

Earlier in the day, a BJP delegation had met A K Singh, urging him to ensure the safety of Opposition candidates during filing of nomination papers.

When contacted, Trinamool secretary general Partha Chatterjee said it was not desirable that the Governor would summon the state election commissioner, home secretary and chief secretary in the presence of a party delegation.

“A party leader cannot make public the decisions of a Governor. How do they know that the Governor is willing to summon the state secretary and home secretary to Raj Bhavan? How do they know that the Governor has summoned the state election commissioner? They are not supposed to know such developments.”

“This is unprecedented. He (Governor) is in a position to call officers to his residence. But when a party deputation met him… during that discussion, it is undesirable and unethical to summon the state election commissioner or the home secretary and chief secretary in the presence of the delegation members. The people are of the view that Governor has lost his credibility to remain impartial,” he added.

