Bengal panchayat polls: ‘Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi asks SEC to ensure Opposition can file nominations’

Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi on Wednesday held a meeting with state election commissioner (SEC) A K Singh and “asked him to ensure that Opposition candidates are allowed to file their nomination papers for the upcoming panchayat elections”.

This comes a day after a BJP delegation met Tripathi at Raj Bhavan, requesting him to take steps to control the violence taking place in the state over filing of nomination papers.

Based on the BJP’s complaint, the Governor summoned Singh and state government officers. “I came to meet the Governor and briefed him about the preparations for the polls,” Singh told reporters after meeting Tripathi.

Raj Bhavan sources said the Governor asked the state election commissioner to conduct free and fair polls and also asked him if central forces are required for the purpose. Singh reportedly told the Governor that he has already given a report to the state government about the present law and order situation. He also told Tripathi that the election commission is in constant touch with the district magistrates, superintendents of police, block development officers and sub-divisional officers and taking steps to ensure that Opposition candidates are allowed to file their nominations.

Meanwhile, ADG (law and order) Anuj Sharma, at a press meet, told reporters that nomination process has been going on smoothly in the state and there is no need of central forces to conduct the polls.

“About 1,614 TMC candidates have filed their nominations in gram panchayats while 1,692 candidates belonging to other parties have filed their nominations. We have already directed all superintendents of police to complete the nomination process peacefully. The state police is sufficient to conduct the elections freely and peacefully. We are sending extra police personnel,” Sharma said.

Meanwhile, reacting to the Governor’s meeting with the state election commissioner, Trinamool secretary general and state Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said that Raj Bhavan has turned into a sister organisation of a particular party. “Some people are trying to use the Governor’s chair by feeding him false information. We strongly condemn that. The Raj Bhavan is taking a proactive attitude to create pressure on state election commission and other government officers. However, facts are saying otherwise,” he said.

Chatterjee added: “It seems that Raj Bhavan has turned into a sister organisation of a particular political party. Those who are creating riots in the state are finding shelter in Raj Bhavan. The BJP leaders are turning the Governor into their party spokesperson,” Chatterjee said.

The minister said they would meet Tripathi on Thursday to complain against state BJP president Dilip Ghosh for allegedly violating the model code of conduct.

On Tuesday, Ghosh had threatened to retaliate after BJP workers were allegedly attacked by TMC men in various districts during filing of nomination papers.

Panchayat elections will be held in 20 districts in three phases on May 1, 3 and 5. Counting will be on May 8. Nomination process began on April 2 and will continue till April 9.

