Bengal Municipal elections: Opposition terms results as ‘murder of democracy’

Representational Image/ File photo Representational Image/ File photo

THE OPPOSITION Congress, CPM and BJP were left red-faced on Wednesday after they failed to win a single municipality in the state. The ruling Trinamool Congress won four out of seven municipalities while BJP’s ally Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) retained three civic bodies — Darjeeling, Kurseong and Kalimpong. The Opposition alleged that the ruling party looted votes during elections and turned the polls into a farce.

“The elections results do not reflect the real mandate of the people. The entire election in Raiganj, Domkol and Pujali was marred by violence and TMC indulged in capturing booths. When people could not vote, there is no significance of this result,” said state BJP President Dilip Ghosh.

Later, a state BJP delegation met Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi at Raj Bhavan and sought his intervention in future elections. “Under the present circumstances, it is not possible to hold a free and fair election in West Bengal. Future polls in the state should be held under the supervision of central armed forces. We have apprised the Governor of the present scenario and prayed for his intervention in future polls,” Ghosh said.

Both the Left Front and the Congress described the municipal elections as “murder of democracy” and refused to acknowledge the results. “TMC did not allow a free and fair election through violence and intimidation. There is no point holding election if the ruling party continues to murder democracy in West Bengal,” said state Congress President Adhir Chowdhury. Meanwhile, the Calcutta High Court did not issue a stay on the declaration of election results.

On Tuesday, Congress had moved the high court, seeking a stay in declaration of results of the polls in three civic bodies — Raiganj, Domkol and Pujali, which were marred by violence and alleged electoral malpractices.

Speaking to The Indian Express, advocate and Congress leader Riju Ghoshal said, “The court today said that allegations raised in the writ petition are grave but this writ petition is not maintainable in its present form. If the writ petitioner has any remedy available in law that is before an election tribunal in a way of filing an election petition.

This is what the court has said. The court has disposed it off with the liberty to agitate all the points taken in the writ petition and with the liberty to ventilate all this points at election tribunal in the form of election petition.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now