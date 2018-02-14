Bengal govt amends ‘diarrhoea’ figures from 51, says 1,100 people affected till date

Kolkata Mayor Sovan Chatterjee has claimed that tests have not found any contamination in water samples collected from the affected areas of the city. (Express Photo by Partha Paul) Kolkata Mayor Sovan Chatterjee has claimed that tests have not found any contamination in water samples collected from the affected areas of the city. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

A DAY after the director of the state health and services said that only 51 cases of “diarrhoea-like symptoms” had been registered during the last three days, Ajoy Chakraborty on Tuesday maintained that around 1,100 people have been affected. Asked about the difference in figures, he clarified: “So far, while 1,100 people have been affected, only 51 were hospitalised till yesterday. Today, 42 people were hospitalised and a few have been discharged. The situation is under control and there is no reason to panic.” He also said that while such diarrhoea-like symptoms are usually water-borne, it was “not possible to comment on the cause of the disease because no contamination was found in the water”.

“I will suggest to people not to consume water directly… instead they should boil and drink water,” Chakraborty added. Kolkata Mayor Sovan Chatterjee has claimed that tests have not found any contamination in water samples collected from the affected areas of the city.

“If water was contaminated, it would have affected every person who consumed it. We had collected water samples, and after tests, no contamination was found. We are aware of the problem, however, the actual causes haven’t been ascertained till now,” he had said. Health officials said they have now approached the Calcutta School of Tropical Medicine for testing of water samples from the affected areas.

Officials said wards 101, 102, 107, 108, 109 and 110 of the KMC were hit, with 102 — comprising Jadavpur, Ramkrishna Pally, Chittaranjan Colony, Central Park, Kajipara, Baghajatin and other areas — being among the worst affected.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App