Bengal government to cover pension of 125 artisans per district

West Bengal chief minister, Mamata Banerjee (File Photo) West Bengal chief minister, Mamata Banerjee (File Photo)

In a boost to the local handicraft industry, the government has decided to set a target of paying pension to 125 artisans in each district, officials said on Sunday.

“The MSME (micro, small and medium scale enterprises) department has come up with this pension scheme. This is to ensure that artisans do not feel that they’re financially insecure. Handicrafts have been neglected in Bengal for past four decades and have never been promoted at a global stage,” said an official.

This, officials explained, was a part of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s larger plan of promoting a range of handcrafted heritage products, under the brand of ‘Biswa Bangla’ globally.

According to officials, elderly artisans will begin by getting Rs 750 per month as pension and initial target is to give that amount to at least 125 artisans in every district, adding that this would increase with time.

Preconditions, which are required in order to be eligible for the pension, include potential pensioners need to be residents of Bengal, that the person should be 60 years or above in age.

Officials added, “The government has also ruled that the person must have worked for at least a decade in manufacture of handicrafts in the village, industries products and has been earning his livelihood as a handicrafts or a village industry artisan, either independently or in a registered society, co-operative or voluntary organisation. The applicant has to ensure he is living in this state for ten years and he is not receiving any pension from the state government or government of India as well.”

“The department has been providing Old Age Pension to handicrafts and village industries artisans for their contribution,” said Swapan Debnath, state MSME minister.