Bengal Global Business Summit: Mamata raises note ban again; Goenka, Bharti announce Rs 14,000-cr investment

President Pranab Mukherjee inaugurates the Bengal Global Business Summit at the Milan Mela ground in Kolkata on Friday. Express photo by Subham Dutta President Pranab Mukherjee inaugurates the Bengal Global Business Summit at the Milan Mela ground in Kolkata on Friday. Express photo by Subham Dutta

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s protests against note ban continued to echo on the opening day of Bengal Global Business Meet, where hundreds of potential investors, including senior industrialists, and representatives from 29 countries gathered to discuss the possibility of investing in the state.

At the summit, R P Sanjiv Goenka Group and Bharti Enterprises announced a commitment of Rs 10,000 crore and Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 crore respectively over the next few years.

In stark contrast to last year’s summit, in which Mamata’s selling points were “under control” law and order situation, the chief minister was silent on the topic this year. Apart from the Bhangar protests, several incidents of communal riots have been reported from across the state since September.

Watch what else is making news

Mamata instead spoke of the “hardhips” faced by industries. “Due to note ban, industries are now facing a lot of hardships. Especially smaller ones which are unable to make cash transactions. Economic growth has slowed down. Despite demonetisation, I invite you to come to Bengal and we will give you all the support that you need,’’ she said.

The chief minister reiterated many of the points she had mentioned in last year’s summit — industry output having doubled from 67 billion to 140 billion in a five-year span, tax revenue having doubled in four years, industrial growth rate having increased to 10.59 per cent in the year 2015-16 as opposed to the national industrial growth rate of 7.30 per cent, the service sector growing one and a half times faster in the state and the agricultural sector recording growth “five times more than before”.

“When we first came to power in the state, infant mortality rate was 32 per cent, now it is 26 per cent in Bengal. Even in Gujarat, it still stands at 33 per cent. National institutional delivery rate is 65 per cent, while ours is 93.4 per cent. We are providing rice at Rs 2 per kg to at least eight crore people in the state. Free medical treatment is being provided. Sixteen new universities have come up, and 300 ITI polytechnics. Bicycles have been provided free of cost to school-going children,” she said.

Sourav Ganguly with Subrata Mukherjee and other delegates at the summit. Express photo by Subham Dutta

“We have land banks, land use policies, land maps. We have facilitated road, rail and air connectivity. We have a power surplus in the state,” she added.

Mamata listed the litany of countries present at the summit — the most so far. “China, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Germany, Italy, Poland, Russia, Spain, Iran, UK, Norway, Belgium, Switzerland, USA, Canada, Nigeria, Venezuela, they are all here,’’ she said, urging investors to look at Bengal as the gateway to the eight north eastern states.

She further said Bengal’s proximity to Bangladesh, Nepal, South East Asia, Bhutan, Thailand and China makes it geographically advantageous.

On improved work culture, she said that not a single man day was lost since her party came to power six years ago. “In the earlier Left regime, a staggering 78 lakh man days were lost,” she said.

“We do not allow strikes or lockouts. We try to sort out issues in 24 hours,” she added. She also highlighted the measures taken by the government to improve the social sector of the state.

Notable industry leaders like Sanjeev Goenka of RP-Sanjiv Goenka group, Rajan Bharti Mittal of Airtel, Pankaj Munjal of Hero Motocorp and Kishore Biyani of Future group among others were present at the meet.

“I am committing an investment of Rs 10,000 crore in the FMCG sector in the state over the next few years,” Goenka said at the inauguration. Stating that West Bengal is an “investor-friendly” state, he said: “There is transparency in deals. There is no hitch, no delay… West Bengal means business.”

Mittal said that the Bharti Group has pumped around Rs 30,000 crore in the state so far.

“We want to partner with the state government further. The Bharti Group will invest about Rs 3,000-4,000 crore in the state in the next 2-3 years,” he said. Mittal, however, flagged two key concerns, suggesting that “the government of West Bengal must have a uniform policy…charges here are much higher than other states. Also, the state should allow setting up of Airtel towers”.