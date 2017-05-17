Bengal Civic Elections: Repoll peaceful at 6 booths

Repoll was ordered at polling station number 11, 12 and 19 under Pujali municipality, polling station number 95 and 96 under Domkol municipality and number 22 under Raiganj municipality (File photo) Repoll was ordered at polling station number 11, 12 and 19 under Pujali municipality, polling station number 95 and 96 under Domkol municipality and number 22 under Raiganj municipality (File photo)

REPOLL AT six polling stations in three municipalities was held peacefully on Tuesday with no reports of any violence or electoral malpractices. West Bengal State Election Commission had on Monday ordered repolling at only these polling stations in Raiganj, Domkol and Pujali municipalities.

Repoll was ordered at polling station number 11, 12 and 19 under Pujali municipality, polling station number 95 and 96 under Domkol municipality and number 22 under Raiganj municipality. Counting of votes to all seven municipalities, including Darjeeling, Kurseong, Mirik and Kalimpong, will be held Wednesday. The election to seven municipalities was held on Sunday.

State Election Commissioner A.K. Singh Tuesday met Governor K.N. Tripathi at Raj Bhavan and submitted a report on the municipal election. Meanwhile, Congress moved Calcutta High Court on Tuesday, seeking a stay in declaration of results of the polls in Raiganj, Domkol and Pujali municipalities, which were marred by violence and alleged electoral malpractices. Hearing in the matter is scheduled for Wednesday coinciding with the counting.

“We have filed a writ petition before Justice Debangshu Basak complaining of failure to undertake the constitutional majesty on the part of the election commission. We have demanded a stay on the declaration of results with regard to three municipalities (Raiganj, Domkol and Pujali),” advocate and Congress leader Riju Ghoshal told The Indian Express.

“Our second interim prayer is to direct the news channels and all the media houses to submit in sealed cover all the footage which were shown on the day of the election from 7 am to 6 pm. All these footages can be sent to the forensic department of the Government of India to check their authenticity and veracity. And if we succeed in these two interim reliefs, our final relief would be cancellation of the election in regard to these three municipalities and reconvene fresh election under the supervision of a central observer and in the presence of central forces,” he said.

The counting of votes will begin at 8 am Wednesday while the court is scheduled to hear the case at 10.30 am. The counting of votes is likely to be over by the time the court hears the case.

