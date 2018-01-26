Kolkata: Mamata announces committee to ‘discipline’ state co-operative banks

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at a programme in Kolkata on Thursday. (Partha Paul) Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at a programme in Kolkata on Thursday. (Partha Paul)

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday announced the formation of a high-powered committee to “bring in discipline” and “remove irregularities” in the functioning of co-operative banks in the state. Speaking at a convention of co-operative banks and co-operative societies at Netaji Indoor stadium in Kolkata, she said, “The committee will submit its reports within six months and based on its suggestions, efforts will be made to streamline the functioning of the sector.”

The committee will be headed by Chief Secretary Malay Kumar De. Mamata said the sector as well its controlling authority, the state cooperation department, had been neglected for some time. “There should be regular audits and due diligence on loan proposals. Often, loans given because of local political influence turn into bad loans, often making the banks insolvent. Then the banks approach the government for a bailout. This cannot continue. These banks will have to perform professionally,” she said.

The chief minister also cautioned co-operative banks against mismanagement and financial irregularities. She said mismanagement had in the past resulted in the insolvency of several cooperative banks, or with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) being forced to cancel licences. The CM set a target for increasing deposit mobilisation at Rs 1,00,000 crore in the next year. She also called for opening of more co-operative bank branches, with a focus on un-banked areas or gram panchayats.

“There are several gram panchayats where people are not covered… So there is scope for opening branches there, which will also help increase deposit mobilisation,” she said. Mamata also stressed on proper training of staff and digitisation of co-operative banks. State Cooperation Minister Arup Roy said the total accumulated deposits in the state’s sector is around Rs 30,000 crore.

