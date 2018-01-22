Latest News

Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh in hospital

"The patient remains clinically stable and conscious. He is having normal diet and is communicating comfortably with the seniors and his party colleagues," hospital said

By: PTI | Kolkata | Published: January 22, 2018 8:22 pm
Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh, Dilip Ghosh, Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh hospitalised, Dilip Ghosh hospitalised, Bengal BJP president, kolkata news, indian express, indian express news Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh (File)
Related News

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh was admitted to a private hospital Monday with complaints of severe back pain. Ghosh’s primary diagnosis showed he is suffering from prolapsed inter vertebral disc, a press release issued by the hospital said.

“The patient remains clinically stable and conscious. He is having normal diet and is communicating comfortably with the seniors and his party colleagues,” it said.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jan 22: Latest News