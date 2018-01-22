Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh in hospital

Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh (File) Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh (File)

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh was admitted to a private hospital Monday with complaints of severe back pain. Ghosh’s primary diagnosis showed he is suffering from prolapsed inter vertebral disc, a press release issued by the hospital said.

“The patient remains clinically stable and conscious. He is having normal diet and is communicating comfortably with the seniors and his party colleagues,” it said.

