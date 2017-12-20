Bengal becoming tinderbox of competitive communalism: Sitaram Yechury

CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury during a press conference. (Express Photo by Narendra Vaskar/File) CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury during a press conference. (Express Photo by Narendra Vaskar/File)

Asserting that the country needs policies and not leaders, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Tuesday said there is a possibility to unite secular forces around a viable policy alternative to BJP ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Speaking at a condolence meet organised by CPM’s state committee in Kolkata to pay homage to former CPM leader and chairman of Central Control Commission Sukomal Sen, Yechury said, “Mere exposure of wrong policies of Modi and this government and discontent it has created is not sufficient to cement support to defeat BJP and elect a secular alternative. That decisive shift will come only when this exposure and criticism of Modi government policies are accompanied by a viable policy alternative. This election shows there is a possibility to build the broadest possible coalition of secular forces around a viable policy alternative to BJP. That alternative can succeed as we move towards general elections in 2019. But it should not be a choice between leaders, but a choice between policies.”

The CPM general secretary said discontent caused by demonetisation and GST was reflected in the Gujarat Assembly election. He has been vocal about aligning with Congress and other secular forces.

“BJP lost both in terms of seats and vote share… A fact remains that on 22 seats they won with a margin of less than 1,000 votes. The reality is there is also widespread discontent… because of rabid communal polarisation that took place in Gujarat from 2002 onwards. That reflected in polls. But… that discontent was successfully deflected partially due to sharpening of communal polarisation,” Yechury said.

He was also of the view that the state has turned into a “tinderbox of competitive communalism”, saying, “In Bengal, Trinamool Congress is appeasing minority fundamentalism, which directly feeds majority communalism. And majority communalism will further strengthen minority fundamentalism. Bengal is being turned into a tinderbox of competitive communalism. This competitive communalism squeezes all democratic alternatives between them.”

The CPM leader also slammed BJP and RSS for targeting the Left in Tripura and Kerala.

“In Tripura, BJP is leaving no stone unturned to become the fulcrum of all anti-Left forces. They are dealing with tribal and extremists outfits. They are trying to engineer a tribal and non-tribal conflict to destabilise and weaken the Left. They are doing everything to ensure the Left Front government does not come back. In Kerala, they are trying everything to destabilise LDF government by mounting these attacks. A very high-profile and national campaign against the so-called CPM killings of RSS workers has been carried out, when the truth is actually the other way around.” Meanwhile, Yechury said the Centre is trying to replace its “bail-out” strategy to prevent the collapse of financial institutions by adopting what is called the “bail-in” strategy, and one such strategy was the proposal of the Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance (FRDI) Bill 2017.

“The bail-in strategy is that banks will not be allowed to collapse… The only way that can happen is to prevent people who have put their lifelong savings in banks from withdrawing those savings.”

“What demonetisation did in India was to prevent people from withdrawing their own money from banks. It was the beginning of initiation of bail-in package. Today, there is a restriction on how much you can withdraw from your own earnings. FRDI says if a bank collapses… you will get back only Rs 1 lakh. The rest of the money will be used for the recapitalisation of the bank,” he said.

