Belle Vue CEO questioned over ‘fake doctor’ arrest

The CID on Saturday questioned senior officials of Belle Vue Clinic, including its CEO, in connection with the arrest of a ‘fake doctor’ who was associated with the hospital. This is the second big medical establishment in Kolkata to have come under the scanner for allegedly appointing doctors with fake degrees. Recently, the management of Ruby General Hospital was questioned by sleuths for recruiting a school dropout as a doctor.

Dr Naren Pandey, arrested by the CID on Friday, was the fourth “fake doctor” to be nabbed in connection with a racket currently being probed by the agency. “Dr Naren Pandey has no MBBS degree he has claimed to be a unani and ayurveda practitioner. That too we have to verify. He was using degrees like MD and MBBS on his visiting card and prescription pad. He had submitted documents related to unani medicine with his appointment letter to the hospital. In that case, how was he prescribing allopathic medicine at the Belle Vue OPD?” an official said while speaking to The Indian Express.

Sources said Pandey was appointed by Belle Vue Clinic on May 1, 2014. On Saturday, CID officials served the clinic a notice, following which CEO Pradip Tandon was interrogated.

According to the officials of the hospital, Pandey “was allowed in the OPD once a week and was only treating allergy-related problems, for which he had submitted a certificate to the hospital”.

“He was only treating allergies in our hospital. He has a certificate in unani and allergy medicine. If he was using fake degrees on his visiting card or doing something beyond that outside our hospital then we are not aware. However, we have discontinued his name from the hospital. He never admitted anyone,” Tandon told The Indian Express.

As per CID sources, Tandon’s appointment letter was undersigned by the CEO himself and the documents submitted were all related to unani medicine.

“This is very alarming…a casual approach on the part of hospital is definitely there while recruiting specialists. Many more are under our scanner. Inquiry is on,” ADG (CID) Rajesh Kumar told The Indian Express.

Meanwhile, Pandey was produced in court and has been remanded to nine days’ police custody. Officials claimed Pandey had confessed that he never had an MBBS degree. Sources said at least ten patients used to consult him daily.

“A unit of his diagnostic institute is called ‘Allergy Asthma Centre’. In his writing pad, he has also referred to himself as secretary, member of several associations of organisations, research centers and etc. His Asthma Centre claims to have facilities like allergy test, immunotherapy, lung test, patch testing drug allergy test and serological allergy test,” said an official. For example, Pandey’s visiting card says he is a member of the “European Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Clinical Immunology”.

Meanwhile, Ramesh Chandra Baidya, the kingpin of the “fake medical board” from where one of the “fake doctors” had procured his degrees was also produced in court, which remanded him to ten days’ police custody.

So far, four doctors with fake degrees have been nabbed by CID officials and many more officials are still on the radar.

