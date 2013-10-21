GJM MLA Harka Bahadur Chettri said three MLAs from the Hills would like to meet Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee before her political convention in Darjeeling on October 24,but said the outfit will not press for a separate state as the present political situation was not conducive.

We have faxed the Chief Ministers Office seeking an appointment, Chettri told the The Indian Express over the phone. He said they will try to get as much facilities for the people of Darjeeling.

We will do it in a democratic manner although democracy has a different definition in India and can be stretched, he said.

Asked if they would demand for a separate state,Chettri said,The political scene is not conducive for making such a demand. The Centre is weak and we have decided to be pragmatic about it. We dont want to strain our relations with the state government at the moment. We will work within the system to sort out issues.

Meanwhile,the Kalimpong MLA met TMC general secretary Mukul Roy Saturday. On his meeting with Roy,he said there was a lot of positive discussions about GTA.

I cant give the details because it was an informal meeting and we had decided it likewise, Chettri signed off.

