Barkati sacked as Tipu Sultan Mosque Imam

Syed Noor-ur-Rehman Barkati Syed Noor-ur-Rehman Barkati

CONTROVERSIAL IMAM Syed Noor-ur-Rehman Barkati was sacked as the Imam of Tipu Sultan Mosque in Kolkata on Wednesday. A termination notice has been sent by the trustee board of the mosque. A defiant Barkati, however, said that the board had no right to remove him.

A day-long drama unfolded here with the trustee board holding a press conference at the Calcutta Press Club where Barkati’s termination was announced. Immediately, Barkati called a press conference at the mosque and said the board is conspiring against him. “The termination notice was sent (to Barkati) today. The notice has asked Barkati that he is not the imam from today,” said Arif Ahmed, chairman of Prince Gholam Mohammad Wakf Estate, which is the custodian of the 165-year-old mosque.

Ahmed denied that there was any political pressure to remove Barkati and said the cleric had been issued show-cause notice earlier also for his objectionable speeches. “Barkati had shown disrespect to our national leaders and he was using the mosque for political purpose and for his own financial gains. He was cautioned earlier for his activities. Recently, he was served a show-cause notice for his speeches to incite people,” he said. The board has given Barkati seven days to vacate the office. If he does not comply within seven days, the board may lodge a police complaint.

Barkati, however, said the board has no right to sack him. “I have been the Imam for 30 years. The committee is functioning for 12 years only. It cannot sack me. They are conspiring against me with the help of a section of the media. I have to explore what legal step I can take,” he said at the press conference.

When asked whether he will speak to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the issue, Barkati said, “I have to find out after she returns from Delhi.” The wakf estate authorities have given the mosque’s trustee board the responsibility to find a new imam. Till that time, a senior cleric can perform his duties. Barkati has got embroiled in a lot of controversies in the past.

From issuing fatwas against Prime minister Narendra Modi to state BJP president Dilip Ghosh, to making objectionable statements against RSS, Barkati had hogged the limelight for years in the state. Considered close to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, he was seen sharing stage at prominent rallies of Trinamool Congress. However, of late, he seemed to have lost Mamata’s backing following his controversial comments and actions.

Following the Centre’s ban on the use of red beacon in non-emergency vehicles, Barkati had on May 11 said: “I am a religious leader and I have been using the red beacon for the past several decades. I don’t follow the orders of the Centre. Who are they to order me? I will use red beacon. In Bengal, no one has removed red beacon.” A day later, he had claimed that he would not remove the red beacon “even if Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked him to”.

His comments were criticised by most Muslim leaders and clerics in the state. A number of police complaints were also lodged against the Imam in different police stations. Later, Kolkata Police officers visited Barkati and the red beacon was removed from his car.

WITH PTI

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now