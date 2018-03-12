Bar owner, staffer held for ‘stripping’ man, get bail

Chakraborty lodged a complaint in Pragati Maidan police station against its owner and staff, based on which a police team visited the resto-bar. (Express Photo by Partha Paul) Chakraborty lodged a complaint in Pragati Maidan police station against its owner and staff, based on which a police team visited the resto-bar. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

The Kolkata Police arrested the owner and a staffer of a Chinese restaurant and bar for allegedly stripping a customer who “failed to pay the bill” at their outlet in Tangra. The two were later released on bail. D Chakraborty (45) from Beliaghata in north Kolkata, was found walking naked near Science City on E M Bypass by a traffic sergeant Saturday evening.

Police sources said the man, who was drunk, told the sergeant that he was disrobed at Fung Fa — an outlet in China Town area. Later, Chakraborty lodged a complaint in Pragati Maidan police station against its owner and staff, based on which a police team visited the resto-bar.

According to police, owner Lichuan Chang alleged Chakraborty was leaving without paying his bill, which was around Rs 1,500. He also allegedly accepted to having instructed a staffer — Subrata Das — to strip the man.

Police also suspect Chakraborty of being mentally ill, and sources said there were inconsistencies in what he told the police.

Lichuan and Subrata were later arrested under sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 290 (public nuisance), 294 (obscene acts and songs), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 114 (abettor) of the IPC. On Sunday the duo was produced in a court, which granted them bail.

