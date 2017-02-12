Banker found dead in Kolkata, his FB post: They exchanged notes and then blamed me

Police yesterday got exhumed the body of Syed Imran, who was employed as Customer service Officer in National Bank of Abu Dhabi, and said that he was killed for having extra marital affair with a city-based woman.(Representational Image) Police yesterday got exhumed the body of Syed Imran, who was employed as Customer service Officer in National Bank of Abu Dhabi, and said that he was killed for having extra marital affair with a city-based woman.(Representational Image)

THE BODY of a nationalised bank employee was recovered from railway tracks between Uluberia and Phuleshwar on Saturday. The Government Railway Police (GRP) suspect that the deceased, Rajat Chowdhury, committed suicide late Friday. “The body has been sent for postmortem examination,” said a GRP officer. Sources said his motorcycle was found parked at the bank after his death. Chowdhury had allegedly left a suicide note on his Facebook profile. In it, he claimed that his colleagues, Somnath Ghosh and Amit Nayek, had forced him to sign documents with the help of which they allegedly exchanged old notes worth lakhs. After Ghosh received notice from the Income-Tax department, they allegedly framed Choudhury and lodged a complaint against him in Uluberia police station.

“They exchanged notes and then lodged a police case against me for evading action. I am going away. Please forgive me and my friends do take care of my family,” he posted. GRP sources said Chowdhury had left his residence at 3.30 pm on Friday and posted the suicide note at 9.10 pm on Facebook. “His family has lodged an FIR against four people. They have been booked for abetment of suicide,” Howrah (Rural) SP Sumit Kumar. Two of those booked are Somnath Ghosh and Amit Nayek.