Bangla minister to open Mujibur museum

At age 25,as a student of Islamia College,now Maulana Azad College at Wellington,Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rehman stayed at Room no 24 of Baker Government Hostel located nearby and later did his graduation from Calcutta University.

Tomorrow,65 years later,that room along with the adjacent room no 23,will be inaugurated as Sheikh Mujibur Museum by Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dipu Moni. She will also inaugurate the annexe building of the 100-year-old hostel which has also been named after the Bangabandhu.

The minister will be accompanied by West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee. A bust of Bangabandhu in front of the museum will also be unveiled by Bangladesh minister. That the Bangladesh Government under Sheikh Hasina Wajed,daughter of Mujibur Rehman,took utmost interest in the project is evident as on February 26,Sheikh Rehana,younger sister of Bangladesh prime minister,is coming to visit the museum.

On display are over 100 books related to Bangladesh war of liberation and the role of Sheikh Mujib in it,the cot,chair,table and almirah that were used by him.

