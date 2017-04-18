Bangla man held with Rs 1.86-cr foreign notes

Representational Image Representational Image

The BSF on Monday apprehended a Bangladeshi national and seized foreign currency worth around Rs 1.86 crore from him in the Petrapole area. The accused has been identified as Mohammed Rasel Hossain, a resident of Munshiganj in Bangladesh.

According to official sources, a special BSF patrol had been dispatched based on information regarding foreign currency smuggling in the border outpost area. At about 9.20 am in the morning, officials observed a miscreant moving suspiciously in the area and detained him. Upon conducting a search, officials recovered foreign currencies concealed inside a sweets packet on his person.

As per sources, US dollars, Canadian dollars, Thai baht and Bangladeshi taka with a total value of Rs 1,86,53,240 have been seized. As per official sources, Hossain allegedly confessed to having received the consignment from the New Market area during interrogation. He was then handed over to Bangaon police station for further legal action.

So far, in 2017, officials have seized crores and apprehended 40 smugglers in the South Bengal frontier. As per sources the frontier has issued operational guidelines to further strengthen the border and effectively check smuggling and other illegal activities.

