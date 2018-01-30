Bangla Awas Yojana: CM Mamata Banerjee inaugurates scheme to help fund ‘5 lakh houses’ in rural areas

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the inauguration in Kolkata on Monday. PTI Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the inauguration in Kolkata on Monday. PTI

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday inaugurated the ‘Bangla Awas Yojana’ scheme, which aims to provide five lakh houses to people living in rural Bengal. During the announcement made ahead of the 2018 rural polls, she also announced that work to lay 8,000 km of roads in the state would begin next month.

Speaking at a panchayat department programme in Netaji Indoor Stadium, she said, “There are many in the state who do not have proper housing. We have decided to build five lakh new houses in rural areas. People who have mud houses or do not have houses will benefit from this scheme. Inflation is high, food prices are soaring, let us try and provide shelter for needy families. We have to stand with them.”

The chief minister further said that the money to build houses would be handed over to those concerned in four instalments. “I know this process makes things difficult for the people, but that is the government norm. Rs 1.2 lakh each will be given for each house. In case of Jangalmahal (Purulia, Bankura and West Midnapore districts), Rs 1.3 lakh will be given,” she said.

Mamata also said that in the current dispensation’s six-year tenure, it has built 25 lakh new houses for the poor under various schemes. The chief minister also announced plans to lay down 8,000 km of roadways in the state. “Next month, we will inaugurate work to lay down 8,000 km of roadways in rural Bengal.

In the last six years, we constructed 23,000 km of roadways. Bengal is the number one in the country in terms of housing and rural employment generation,” she said.

The chief minister stressed on the role of the three-tier panchayat system for the all-round development of people.

“The responsibility of people working at the grassroots level through the panchayats is of utmost importance. We have various schemes for different sections of people, be it Kanyashree or Yuvashree. People should know about these schemes and benefit from them,” she said.

