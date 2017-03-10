Kolkata: Around 1,630 rare tortoises seized from Bangaon, 3 held

Around 1,630 soft shell tortoises, a rare species, were recovered from Bangaon in North-24 Parganas on Thursday. Three people have so far been arrested in the case, said officials. Acting on a tip-off, a team of the CID’s special operation group intercepted a truck loaded with the reptiles, which were kept inside small bags. “Around 1,630 animals were recovered and three people have been arrested in the case”, said DIG (CID) Nishat Parvej. Those arrested have been identified as Avijit Kundu , Uttam Sarkar and Banche Lal Yadav.

As per sources Kundu is a businessman, while the other two were drivers. A case has been registered in Chakdah police station under the Wildlife Act. “We are questioning the accused. We are investigating if more people are involved in the racket,” said an official. This is second such seizure by CID in 15 days.