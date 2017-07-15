Ban on rallies in College square: APDR, others to move HC, call for order to be revoked

The Association for Protection of Democratic Rights (APDR) along with other organisations have decided to move the Calcutta High Court to demand withdrawal of the state government’s ban on meetings and rallies in and around College Square, regarded as Kolkata’s protest hub. Senior police officers on Friday held a meeting with representatives of 11 mass organisations to find solution to their demand. However, both parties could not arrive at a solution at the end of the meeting.

“Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and other senior officers held a meeting with us today (Friday). We had wanted to know why the police had imposed Section 144 (unlawful assembly) of CrPC in and around College Square and issued ban on meeting and rallies. The officers told us that the decision was taken keeping in mind the interest of students studying in nearby schools, colleges and universities. But, we do not support such bans. So, there is no other way except to move the high court to seek withdrawal of the ban,” vice-president of APDR (West Bengal), Ranjit Sur told The Indian Express.

