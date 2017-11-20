Bajrang Dal starts drive to recruit youths across Bengal

he Sangh Parivar outfit has set a target of inducting one lakh youths from south Bengal, and about 20,000 from Kolkata (File) he Sangh Parivar outfit has set a target of inducting one lakh youths from south Bengal, and about 20,000 from Kolkata (File)

Bajrang Dal, the youth wing of Viswa Hindu Parishad (VHP), on Sunday launched a campaign across the state to induct more youths to the outfit. The Sangh Parivar outfit has set a target of inducting one lakh youths from south Bengal, and about 20,000 from Kolkata. The campaign, named ‘Bajrang Dal Bharti Abhijan’, began on Sunday and will continue until December 6.

“Today was the official launch of the campaign, which will continue till December 6 across the state. In some places, such as Berhampore, Barasat, Asansol, Midnapore and Kolkata the campaign has already been launched,” VHP spokesperson Sourish Mukherjee told The Indian Express.

The Sangh Parivar will also launch other campaigns across the state on several issues. “We will also raise several issues such as protection of cows, protection of temples, protection of women and girls from love jihad, protection of the honour of jawans and others,” Mukherjee said.

