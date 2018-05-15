Baduria: Riot-hit town picks peace on day of poll violence, turnout 75 per cent

On Monday, residents of Baduria turned out in large numbers to vote. Flags of all parties fluttered across the block and locals claimed that the nomination process had been peaceful as well. Till evening, it had registered a 75 per cent turnout. (Representational Image) On Monday, residents of Baduria turned out in large numbers to vote. Flags of all parties fluttered across the block and locals claimed that the nomination process had been peaceful as well. Till evening, it had registered a 75 per cent turnout. (Representational Image)

While large scale violence was reported from several parts of the state on voting day for the panchayat elections, Hindus and Muslims on Monday waited peacefully in queues outside polling booths in Basirhat sub-division’s Baduria, where communal riots had claimed the life of a 65-year-old man last year.

“Bhangar e khub jhamela hoyeche jano? (Did you there has been a lot of violence in Bhangar?),” Rajbali Mollah asks Pintu Das as they wait for their turns to vote at Purba Simulia gram, a 5-minute walk from the house of one of the accused, which was set on fire during the clashes.

In July last year, a Facebook post linked to the Prophet and Kaaba Sharif in Mecca had gone viral, triggering riots in Magurkhali gram under Basirhat sub-division of North 24 Parganas. Two minors were later detained for misusing social media. Tension over the post originated in Baduria and eventually spread to adjoining areas like Paikpara, Kalinga etc. A mob vandalised shops and homes, triggering retaliatory attacks. One of the minor’s homes was set on fire, and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and state Governor K N Tripathi had engaged in a verbal duel.

On Monday, residents of Baduria turned out in large numbers to vote. Flags of all parties fluttered across the block and locals claimed that the nomination process had been peaceful as well. Till evening, it had registered a 75 per cent turnout.

“I am only concerned with development. Any party that can assure us basic amenities like 24×7 electricity, roads and has the courage to come forward when we are in trouble, will get my vote. Last time we had to fight our own battle. Police did nothing and political parties had their own agendas,” says Mampi Mallick, a housewife. Aftab Gazi, 63, waits outside a polling booth despite poor health. “I cannot allow someone who will divide us (to rule). We have been staying in peace in the area for years. The best part of democracy is that you can choose who you want to be in power and I can’t waste this choice,” he says.

A police officer on polling duty says, “Baduria is a place where political parties had jumped in to divide Hindus and Muslims for their own agendas. It is good to see them together. I remember, one of my friends and several other colleagues who were posted in Baduria police station had gotten injured.”

TMC candidate Dipa Biswas, 35, who is related to one of the accused detained last year, is contesting for a Jasaikati Aathghara gram panchayat on a Trinamool Congress ticket. Speaking to The Indian Express, she says she has high hopes of winning. “Only development is the answer to hatred. This is a Muslim-dominated area and Hindus are in minority here. People’s perspective towards the TMC changed after the clash. The Opposition tried to cash in on Hindu sentiment. My family was one of the victims of the outrage of people when I decided to fight the election on a TMC ticket. Not many approved, but that is my challenge. If I win I will ensure that both communities stay in peace and no one feels neglected.”

After the violence, North 24 Paraganas was divided into three police districts, one of them being Basirhat police district. Baduria falls partially under Baduria Municipality, but a major portion of it is still panchayat area. There are 14 gram panchayats under the Baduria block, of which TMC had ruled 7, Congress 2 and CPM 5. In last election, TMC had won only two gram panchayats and CPM had won 8. However, three CPM candidates and two Congress candidates later joined TMC. Last year’s riots had spread to all gram panchayats under Baduria block.

