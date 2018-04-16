Babul Supriyo slams TMC for winning panchayat seats uncontested

Babul Supriyo. Babul Supriyo.

Union minister and Asansol MP Babul Supriyo on Sunday slammed Trinamool Congress (TMC) for winning panchayat seats uncontested. “There is a difference between winning the match and winning the toss,” he told reporters in Durgapur. The Union minister further said they cannot take credit for winning the match without taking part in it.

“They (TMC) did not let the match to commence and yet they become victorious,” he said while referring to a number of Panchayat seats the ruling party has won uncontested. He called the Trinamool Congress’ move to approach the Calcutta High Court division bench against a single bench order staying the Panchayat poll process surprising.

“We had moved the court because the people of the state were denied their democratic rights. However, it is surprising to see that the Trinamool Congress has moved the division bench of the high court against it, despite all the violence over filing of nomination for Panchayat polls,” he said.

“This is an anti-people step because it is a fact that opposition parties’ candidates were not allowed to file their nomination papers.”

