Babul Supriyo: Part of East-West Metro in Kolkata to open on October 2

Babul Supriyo at the Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation Office on Monday. (Express Photo: Tirthankar Saha) Babul Supriyo at the Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation Office on Monday. (Express Photo: Tirthankar Saha)

A part of the East-West Metro in Kolkata will become functional from October 2, said Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises Babul Supriyo in Kolkata on Monday.

The 5.5 km stretch will include Sector V, Karunamoyee, Central Park, City Centre, Bengal Chemical and Salt Lake Stadium stations.

“A section of the East-West Metro project from Sector V to Salt Lake stadium will be operational from October 2, Gandhi Jayanti. This is our target,” said Supriyo, who is responsible for supervising the project.

Supriyo, who was shifted from the urban development to heavy industries ministry, had sought special permission from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to personally supervise the work of this project.

“It’s a very challenging project. The air-conditioning of entire tunnel itself takes more than 14 months that is being done by a private company, Voltas. We will not compromise on work to meet the target date. The date has been fixed to keep the work in progress and hopefully the target will be achieved,” he added.

Officials said the stretch from Phoolbagan to Sealdah will be completed by January-February, 2019. Earlier, the target was to complete the project by March 2019, but due to Lok Sabha elections the new deadline was set.

“There were certain reports that East-West metro will not get funds that it requires. Let me just clarify that Rs 100 crore has been sanctioned which is more than enough to complete the project on time,” said Supriyo.

The total elevated corridor of the East-West Metro is 5.74 km, while the underground corridor is 10.81 km. Work of around 7.4 km of the underground corridor has been completed, while the rest is in progress.

There will be 12 stations in total out of which 6 will be elevated and the rest underground. Structural work of all the elevated stations is over. Among the underground stations, work of only one station has been completed so far.

