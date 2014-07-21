Babul Supriyo meets Shyam SEL officials

Babul supriyo ‘Met factory officials, workers as an MP, not as BJP leader’.

BJP MP from Asansol Babul Supriyo visited Shyam SEL Power Ltd in Burdwan district, Sunday, a day after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had termed the company management’s complaints of ransom and threat calls by alleged Trinamool Congress activists as “minor incidents”.

In what was seen as an apparent bid to reap political mileage, the singer-turned-politician met the officials of the company, located at Jamuria, and urged factory workers to cooperate with the management.

“I have not come here as any party’s representative. As an MP, it is my duty to visit the place to take stock of situation. I have been told by authorities that factory is operational now. I would request everyone to rise above party politics in the interest of the common people,” Supriyo said after the meeting.

He said he would hold talks with Labour Minister Malay Ghatak if need be, but added that he was happy with the steps taken by the state government to deal with the issue.

The factory authorities too expressed their satisfaction with the state government’s role. “The plant is operational now. There was a problem which had been taken care of by the state. Our trust in the government and local administration has increased,” said Samik Chakraborty, HR manager of the company.

Last week, senior officials of the company had lodged a complaint with the Jamuria police alleging that they had received ransom and threat calls from TMC activists, forcing them to hire local workers on contract.

The ruling TMC after conducting an inquiry suspended and showcaused two local leaders- Alok Das and Chanchal Banerjee.

TMC supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had Saturday described the whole incident as “a one-sided false propaganda which has no link with reality”.

