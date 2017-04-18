Babul Supriyo calls out Mamata over Teesta comments

Babul Supriyo. Babul Supriyo.

Union minister and Asansol MP Babul Supriyo on Monday criticised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for going public on the Teesta water-sharing issue on the same day Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina were discussing bilateral ties in New Delhi.

“Since on that very day, the Prime Minister and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina were slated to brief the media on the international treaty involving both countries, it would have been prudent on her part not to go public on the issue on that day itself,” he told mediapersons on the sidelines of a programme in Kolkata. Mamata had stated that other than Teesta, other rivers were also flowing into Bangladesh from India, the water of which could be shared She had also suggested a survey of these rivers to decide on the issue.

“The Centre would never have bypassed the opinion of a state in a federal set-up and water being a state subject, West Bengal would have been consulted before any move. She (Mamata) could have spoken on the issue later,” said Supriyo. Asked what would be the state BJP’s stand on the issue of water-sharing between the two countries, the Union minister of state for heavy industries and public enterprises said,

“We will go by what Prime Minister Modi says on the issue.” Replying to another question, Supriyo criticised the role of the Trinamool Congress government in tackling communal flare-ups in the state. The minister also visited the East-West Metro tunnel site, located under the Hooghly riverbed.

“It is a central government-funded project. It started with a budget of Rs 4,800 crore but the budget got increased to Rs 8,000 crore after the project was stalled due to encroachment issues. Despite this, the central government is extending its full cooperation to the project. Encroachment issues at Duttabad area have been resolved. People have been rehabilitated and work on the 365 metre-long elevated track would begin soon in that area. The project will be completed in time,” Supriyo said at the site.

“This is the first time that twin tunnels measuring 500-550 m have been constructed under a river. The tunnels will be constructed 13 metres below the riverbed. Today, the tunnel boring machine started working under the river bed,” he said. Sources said that despite being shifted from the urban development department to heavy industries, Supriyo had sought special permission from the Prime Minister to personally supervise the work in his capacity as Union minister.

