Auto driver held for molesting 16-year-old in Kolkata

An autorickshaw driver was arrested from Salt Lake late Tuesday for allegedly molesting his 16-year-old passenger. According to the complaint lodged by the girl’s family with the police, the incident took place on Tuesday while she was on her way home in the City Centre area from a tuition class in accused Samar Sen’s (25) auto.

“She took a share auto from Kankurgachi and was sitting on the front seat of the auto. Taking advantage of this, the driver allegedly touched her inappropriately.

This led to a verbal spat between the two. She has claimed that when she reached her destination — she was the last one to get down — the driver started following her. When she allegedly started screaming, he fled,” said a police officer. Following this, the family lodged a complaint against Sen at the women’s police station.

Later, he was arrested from Kankurgachi area.