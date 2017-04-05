‘Attack’ on CPM leader: Delegation meets Keshari Nath Tripathi at Raj Bhavan

The delegation outside Raj Bhavan in Kolkata on Tuesday. Partha Paul The delegation outside Raj Bhavan in Kolkata on Tuesday. Partha Paul

MEMBERS OF Save Democracy West Bengal on Tuesday met Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi at Raj Bhavan, apprising him about the recent attack on CPM leader and lawyer Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya. On April 1, Bhattacharya — also a member of the forum — was attacked allegedly by Trinamool Congress supporters in Hooghly district’s Goghat area, where he had gone to meet villagers protesting land acquisition for a railway project.

“We have submitted a memorandum to the Governor, apprising him about the incident. He has expressed concern over the matter and assured us that he would ask the state chief secretary to send him a report in this regard,” said Asok Kumar Ganguly, former Supreme Court judge and a member of the forum.

CPM MLA and another member of the forum, Sujan Chakraborty, said a rally will be organised in Kolkata on April 7 to protest against the attack. “If need be, we will again visit Goghat to meet villagers. On April 7, we will take out a rally from College Square to Esplanade to protest the high-handedness of ruling party workers and police,” he said outside Raj Bhavan.

