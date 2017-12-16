At Raj bhavan: Govt slaughtering democracy, said Mukul Roy

Mukul Roy (File) Mukul Roy (File)

BJP leader Mukul Roy on Friday met Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi at Raj Bhavan here and apprised him of how the state government is “slaughtering democracy” in West Bengal. “There is no democracy in the state. The government is slaughtering democracy here. I met the Governor and apprised him of the present law and order situation in the state and how democracy is being murdered,” Roy said.

Earlier in the day, BJP workers staged a demonstration outside the office of chief electoral officer (CEO), demanding a free and fair bypoll in Sabang Assembly constituency.

Addressing party workers, Roy, who was part of the protest, said, “We hope that CEO Ariz Aftab will take necessary steps to ensure a free, fair and peaceful bypoll in Sabang. This is not the only election which will be conducted by him as he will conduct multiple polls in future. It is his responsibility to live up to the reputation of the Election Commission of India. The ruling Trinamool Congress has made preparations for the bypoll but we will foil all its attempts to indulge in electoral malpractices.”

Echoing the same, BJP leader and party’s state mahila morcha president Locket Chatterjee said there is no atmosphere in West Bengal to hold a free and fair election under the Trinamool Congress rule.

“People exercise their franchise in Assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh but the same cannot be replicated here as polls in West Bengal are held in a violent atmosphere. Here people cannot cast their votes due to intimidation from ruling party workers. We will tell people that the BJP will stand by them and they do not need to fear the ruling party. They must exercise their democratic rights braving the terror of ruling party,” Chatterjee said.

