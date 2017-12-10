At Hooghly school: Teacher arrested for ‘sexually assaulting’ six-year-old

A 50-year-old physical education teacher of a school in Hooghly district has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl student since the last three months, police said.

The incident comes in the wake of alleged sexual assault of a four-year-old girl by two physical education teachers at a premier school in south Kolkata recently.

In the latest incident, the Class I student of the school located at Khamarpara in Banseberia has alleged that the teacher would finger her, usually in the classroom, police officials said.

The medical examination of the alleged victim has already been done, said police.

“We received the complaint on December 5 and arrested the teacher the same day. He has been produced in court, which sent him to 14-day judicial remand. The investigation is still at its preliminary stage and our probe is on,’’ said DC headquarters (Hooghly) Sumit Kumar.

