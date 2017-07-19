Arm, wrist of 2 passengers ripped off as bus grazes truck

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

The wrist and one arm of two bus passengers, who were sitting by the window with their elbows sticking out, were ripped off when the bus grazed a mini-truck at Gangaram in Vishnupur, South-24 Parganas, Tuesday.

Both passengers – Nuruddin Khan (28) and Lal Banu Bibi (50) – are battling for their lives. While Khan lost his arm, Banu had her wrist ripped off, sources said. The incident took place at around 3 pm. The passenger bus and truck were allegedly trying to race each other when the bus grazed the side of the truck, sources said. The drivers of both vehicles fled within seconds.

“The passengers were rushed to hospital. We are looking for them [the drivers],” said an police officer.

While Khan has been admitted to the Calcutta National Medical College, Bibi was taken to M.R. Bangur Hospital. Four other passengers, who received minor injuries, were released after primary medication.

