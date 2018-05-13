Bhangar violence: Arabul’s arrest an eyewash, says BJP

At the rally in Kolkata on Saturday. (Express Photo by Subham Dutta) At the rally in Kolkata on Saturday. (Express Photo by Subham Dutta)

BJP on Saturday said that the arrest of Trinamool Congress leader Arabul Islam in connection with the murder of a man in Bhangar is just an “eyewash.”

“After all the violence and bloodshed ahead of the panchayat poll by TMC, the arrest (of Arabul Islam) is just an eyewash. The police only act as per CM’s instructions,” said state BJP president Dilip Ghosh. The CPM, on the other hand, said that it is difficult to believe that “perpetrators of Friday’s murder committed the crime without assurance and protection of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.”

“Yesterday’s violence in Bhangar is clear indication of what panchayat poll is going to be like,” said CPM leader Suryakanta Mishra.

Left Front chairman Biman Bose demanded compensation for the family of the Bhangar violence victim. “This is unacceptable… can’t be expressed in words. The government must announce compensation for the deceased’s family and also to those who have been injured in the violence,” he said. The Bhangar Andolan Samhati Committee took out a rally in Kolkata to protest against the Bhangar incident.

Senior CPM leaders, including Bose and Mishra, took part in the rally that started from Moulali and ended at Dharmatala.

A 28-year-old man was killed after people linked to a ruling TMC leader allegedly attacked an independent candidate’s rally in Bhangar.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App