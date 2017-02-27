Apollo Patient Death: Wife files complaint against hospital for ‘extortion’, ‘medical negligence’

Ruby outside Phullbagan police station Sunday. Source: Partha Paul Ruby outside Phullbagan police station Sunday. Source: Partha Paul

Days after Sanjoy Roy died at Apollo Gleneagles Hospital, his wife Ruby Roy Sunday filed an FIR against its management and doctors, alleging extortion and medical negligence.

Sanjoy Roy had allegedly died due to delay when the hospital had refused to shift him to a government hospital unless all medical expenses were settled.

Ruby filed FIR at Phoolbagan police station under IPC sections pertaining to negligence and extortion, police said. At the time the FIR was filed, the management of the private hospital were in fact at Dankuni Police station “to return the money paid as fees to the hospital by the deceased’s family”, said police.

Speaking to mediapersons, Ruby said: “I don’t want the money back. When it was time for them to show humanitarianism or just kindness, they didn’t. Returning money now will not bring my husband back. I have faith in the administration, and I have filed a case against the doctors and management of Apollo. I will pursue this till the end.”

The private hospital declined to comment.

The case is now at the centre of CM Mamata Banerjee’s plan to introduce a West Bengal Health Regulatory Commission, to be headed by a retired judge, to rein in private hospitals. The Bill will be introduced on March 3.

Days before Roy’s death, Mamata pulled up various private hospitals, saying both government and Assembly conducted surveys of private hospitals and nursing homes. Out of 2,088 hospitals and nursing homes, 70 were issued showcause notices in Kolkata and 33 had their licenses cancelled. She warned against profiteering and extortion.

On Saturday, the government had summoned Apollo’s management for a meeting. It later expressed “dissatisfaction”, with health secretary RS Shukla saying: “According to information provided by them, less than an hour after patient was admitted, his family was asked for a deposit. That is completely against existing Supreme Court regulations for road accident victims.”

Mamata had asked the health department to inquire further, the report for which is expected in the coming week. Apollo held a press conference denying allegations of negligence, and stated protocol had been followed.

The deceased, Sanjoy Roy (30), had been admitted over a week ago, and had suffered multiple injuries after a road accident. Police said treatment costs had reached up to Rs 8 lakh, following which his family decided to shift him to SSKM Hospital.